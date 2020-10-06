Soundtrap Capture simplifies mobile recording and music collaboration

Soundtrap/Spotify

As people add their clips to the project, those will show up in seconds on the main track screen individually. During a brief demo I watched, co-collaborators in different locations would see new items pop up almost immediately after they were recorded. Everyone who is invited to participate in the project sees all of the components on that main screen. You then have the option to mute certain clips to refine the song idea or isolate a single element. And although Capture is a mobile app, you can use it to record instruments or vocals before layering them both right from your phone.

Soundtrap is also working on a feature that will sync projects across Studio and Capture seamlessly. In other words, if you’re recording a vocal idea on your phone, it will show up in a project for your bandmate who may be working with Studio on his or her laptop. The transfer tool is still in the works, so for now you’ll have to download files and send them manually between desktop and mobile. If you’re both an iOS and a macOS user, AirDrop is a solid option for this until that update arrives later this year.

Soundtrap/Spotify

In terms of storage, Capture syncs and backs up everything to Soundtrap’s cloud-based system. Free users can save an unlimited number of projects and up to 900 loops with unlimited storage space. On the desktop, you also get access to 210 instruments and sounds and 150,000 sound effects (from freesound.org) at no charge. More robust tools like auto-tune, time restore, automation and interview features are available for paid plans. Those range from $8-$14 a month.

Soundtrap Capture is only available on iOS at launch. The company is planning to bring the app to Android in the future, but there’s no timeline for that right now. Even with the limited availability, Capture should be a handy tool for artists — especially early in the creative process. You no longer have to settle for a voice memo app or bare bones recording software to save an idea for later. Not only can you store a melody, riff or verse when inspiration strikes, but you can immediately start to work with collaborations on a more fully formed idea.