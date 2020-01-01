Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook may pause political ads prior to the 2020 election

The "blackout"period would apply in the days immediately before Election Day.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed for illustration photo in Krakow, Poland on 29 January, 2019. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook could make a major change to its advertising policies in an effort to fight election-related misinformation. The social network is considering a ban on political advertising in the U.S. in the days before the 2020 election, Bloomberg reports

Unlike Twitter, which banned political ads entirely last year, Facebook’s plan would only limit ads for a few days. The proposed policy would create a “blackout” period that would bar political ads from the platform in the lead-up to Election Day, according to Bloomberg. It’s not clear how long this period could last, but there is some precedent for such a policy. Many countries, including the U.K, have laws that bar political ads on election day or in the days immediately before.

The report comes as Facebook deals with a growing advertiser boycott, which now includes more than 1,000 companies, as well as a backlash over its hate speech policies. An independent civil rights audit released earlier this week was sharply critical of the company’s political advertising rules, which exempt politicians from having their ads fact checked.

In this article: Facebook, Social media, Political ads, advertising, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Ubisoft posts 'Far Cry 6' teaser starring Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft posts 'Far Cry 6' teaser starring Giancarlo Esposito

View
Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

View
NASA wants to protect Moon and Mars from human contamination

NASA wants to protect Moon and Mars from human contamination

View
Amazon email banning TikTok on employee phones was an 'error' (updated)

Amazon email banning TikTok on employee phones was an 'error' (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr