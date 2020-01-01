Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Facebook takes down false claims of extremists starting Oregon wildfires

It's a relatively late response, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
17m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vehicles lie damaged in the aftermath of the Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, U.S., September 11, 2020. Picture taken September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Facebook has once again found itself stamping out false information that could foster violence, if not on a topic where it’s normally an issue. Policy communications lead Andy Stone has revealed (via Gizmodo) that Facebook removed false claims extremists had started Oregon’s wildfires. Fire and police departments were being forced to divert resources away from firefighting due to the misinformation, Stone said.

A spokesperson talking to Gizmodo added that the social media giant was applying “strong” warnings to existing posts and limiting their distribution.

As with the company’s response to a Wisconsin militia group in light of a deadly shooting, though, there are concerns Facebook didn’t move quickly enough. Law enforcement warned about wildfire misinformation roughly two days before the crackdown, on September 10th, around the same time when a key Law Enforcement Today article spurred the false claims. While it’s unclear how much of an impact this made, it theoretically allowed the situation to escalate.

The article had over 70,000 shares and 360,000 interactions as of the evening of September 12th, CrowdTangle data suggested.

Whether or not Facebook is acting reasonably quickly, the crackdown illustrates the challenges the company faces when dealing with misinformation. It now has to deal with potentially deadly falsehoods across a wide variety of subjects, not just hate speech or conspiracy theories. And in the current climate, its work isn’t about to get any easier.

In this article: Facebook, Oregon, wildfires, Wildfire, internet, Social media, Social network, social networking, fake news, Misinformation, disinformation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

After Math: Ninja pulls the old 'Twitcheroo'

After Math: Ninja pulls the old 'Twitcheroo'

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears headed to the US

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appears headed to the US

View
How a suicide video on Facebook Live went viral on TikTok

How a suicide video on Facebook Live went viral on TikTok

View
Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

Google’s Android dongle may be called ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr