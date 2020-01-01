Facebook takes down false claims of extremists starting Oregon wildfires

Facebook has once again found itself stamping out false information that could foster violence, if not on a topic where it’s normally an issue. Policy communications lead Andy Stone has revealed (via Gizmodo) that Facebook removed false claims extremists had started Oregon’s wildfires. Fire and police departments were being forced to divert resources away from firefighting due to the misinformation, Stone said.
A spokesperson talking to Gizmodo added that the social media giant was applying “strong” warnings to existing posts and limiting their distribution.