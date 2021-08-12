Facebook delays office re-opening to January 2022

Facebook employees will be working from home at least until the end of the year. The company has pushed back its plans to bring US employees back to the office due to concerns about rising COVID cases due to the delta variant. The company had said earlier this summer that it planned to reopen US offices at 50 percent capacity by September . But that timeline has now been pushed back to January as cases have risen.

“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” the company said in a statement to CNBC . “Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.”