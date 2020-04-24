Facebook's Discover app is a new take on its Free Basics internet service

This week, Facebook released Discover, the latest take on its Free Basics “web for all” work. Available in Peru, Discover is a mobile web and Android app that provides users with a daily balance of free data from participating mobile operators. It’s meant to provide access to the internet after users exhaust their data allowances.

Facebook says it is especially important to keep people connected during the coronavirus pandemic. But in the past, its Free Basics initiatives haven’t always gone well. A successor to Facebook’s Internet.org service, Free Basics was pulled from several markets and criticized for violating net neutrality, among other things, because it originally allowed access to some sites but not others.