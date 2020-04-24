Latest in Gear

Facebook's Discover app is a new take on its Free Basics internet service

The mobile web and Android app provides free daily data.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
31m ago
LIMA, PERU - APRIL 24: People wearing face masks check their mobile phones in the street during coronavirus lockdown on April 24, 2020 in Lima, Peru. After 40 days of government-ordered lockdown and over 20,000 positive cases registered, President Vizcarra extended protective measures until May 10. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
This week, Facebook released Discover, the latest take on its Free Basics “web for all” work. Available in Peru, Discover is a mobile web and Android app that provides users with a daily balance of free data from participating mobile operators. It’s meant to provide access to the internet after users exhaust their data allowances.

Facebook says it is especially important to keep people connected during the coronavirus pandemic. But in the past, its Free Basics initiatives haven’t always gone well. A successor to Facebook’s Internet.org service, Free Basics was pulled from several markets and criticized for violating net neutrality, among other things, because it originally allowed access to some sites but not others.

Facebook says it considered that feedback while building Discover. The new app treats all websites equally, and Facebook says personal browsing history is not used for things like targeted ads or friend suggestions. Facebook will encrypt info sent between its servers and any device that supports HTTPS. Discover only supports low-bandwidth traffic, so some content, like video and audio, is not supported.

In the coming weeks, Facebook plans to launch Discover in a few other countries, including Iraq, the Philippines and Thailand, where the product features are in beta-testing. For now, users in Peru can access Discover by visiting 0.discoverapp.com on any mobile web browser or by downloading the Discover app in the Google Play store.

In this article: facebook, free basics, internet, connectivity, discover, app, peru, data, free, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
