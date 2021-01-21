Facebook's Oversight Board will review Trump's suspension

Facebook’s Oversight Board will decide whether to restore Donald Trump’s access to that platform and Instagram. Both services locked the former president out of his accounts for 24 hours earlier this month over policy violations in the wake of the US Capitol riot. Facebook later extended those bans at least through President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
We think our decision to suspend former President Trump was right, but we don’t think we should make these calls on our own. Given the significance, we referred this decision to the @OversightBoard. During review, Mr. Trump’s access will remain suspended. https://t.co/CnMa2PYoDq— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 21, 2021
Facebook officials maintain that suspending Trump's accounts was the right call. But given the significance of the decision, it has referred the case to the Oversight Board. Trump will remain locked out of Facebook and Instagram until the board makes its ruling.