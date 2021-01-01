Facebook will let researchers study its election ad targeting data

Facebook is attempting to increase transparency around ads that ran in the lead up to November’s US elections. Starting on February 1st, researchers will have access to targeting data on more than 1.3 million social issues, electoral and political ads that appeared on Facebook and Instagram in the three-month period before election day. The company temporarily banned those types of ads after the polls closed.
"We have heard feedback, particularly from the academic community, that understanding how advertisers choose to target audiences is key to learning more about the impact of digital ads on specific events like elections," Facebook product manager Sarah Clark Schiff wrote in a blog post. "We recognize that understanding the online political advertising landscape is key to protecting elections, and we know we can’t do it alone."