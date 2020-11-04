Facebook puts groups on 'probation' for repeatedly spreading disinformation

Facebook’s post-election crackdown on groups is extending beyond bans. The company told the Washington Post that it’s now putting political and social groups on probation if they repeatedly violate community standards. If Facebook makes that call for a given group, administrators and moderators will have to approve each post for the next 60 days. There won’t be a way to appeal.
The social network was implementing the approach to “protect people during this unprecedented time,” Facebook representative Leonard Lam said in reference to the vote.