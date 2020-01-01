Facebook is testing a Nextdoor-like 'Neighborhoods' feature in Canada

Facebook is testing a feature called Neighborhoods that would allow users to join community-based groups, much as you can with Nextdoor. Screenshots spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra show the product being used in Calgary (also using the Canadian spelling “neighbourhoods”), giving users the opportunity to enter a profile including their address.
You can select your local neighbourhood + permit FB to use your location to display posts, groups, marketplace items + more from your others in your neighbourhood— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 20, 2020
You could then join a local neighborhood and allow Facebook to use your location to display posts, groups and marketplace items from other users in your area. You’d also be able to create a new neighborhood profile seen by Facebook users who aren’t already your friends. Other screenshots show Facebook stating that its community standards apply inside the feature, while encouraging people to “keep it clean” and “be inclusive.”