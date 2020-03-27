Nextdoor pulls 'Forward to Police' feature amid concerns over racist abuse

Many companies are acutely aware of the potential misuse of their technology in light of protests against police violence and racism, and Nextdoor is no exception. The neighborhood-focused service has pulled the “Forward to Police” feature that let you send safety posts or urgent alerts to cops. This was both part of “anti-racism work” and an acknowledgment that only a “small percentage” of law enforcement used the tool, according to Nextdoor.

As Bloomberg observed, there have been long-running concerns that Forward to Police made it too easy for prejudiced users to report non-White people for being “suspicious.” It could also lead to needless escalation of concerns that may be trivial at most.