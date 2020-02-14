Facebook reportedly hesitated to remove Indian extremists over risk to staff

Facebook is typically quick to ban groups advocating for real-world violence, but it may have been reluctant earlier this year. Wall Street Journal sources claimed Facebook wanted to ban the Indian nationalist group Bajrang Dal as a “dangerous organization,” but hesitated after its security team warned the movement might retaliate with physical attacks against Facebook offices and staff. It risked angering Hindu nationalist leaders in power, too.
The security unit also warned about possible threats if Facebook banned other nationalist groups, including Sanatan Sanstha and Sri Ram Sena. The social network reportedly labeled India as a “Tier One” country where the risk of violence is at its highest, putting it in the same category as Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.