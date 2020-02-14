Facebook reportedly hesitated to remove Indian extremists over risk to staff

Spokesman Andy Stone said Facebook applied its dangerous group level “without regard to political position or party affiliation,” and that the discussion of threats to staff was “part of the standard process.” Stone didn’t say whether or not Facebook considered Bajrang Dal dangerous, however.

Facebook did take down a video showing a Bajrang Dal invasion of a church that reportedly led to a pastor being attacked, although the group has insisted that it’s strictly legal and doesn’t conflict with other religious groups.

The report highlights the challenges Facebook faces in dealing with extremism. The company has been accused of moving too slowly, and in at least one case of downplaying warnings. It clearly doesn’t want to put its employees’ lives at risk, though, and affected politicians might ask for bans on Facebook itself. The firm has to weigh multiple considerations, and there isn’t always a happy middle ground.