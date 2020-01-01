Facebook buys customer service and chatbot startup Kustomer

Facebook has just completed its latest acquisition, buying up a company called Kustomer. The startup’s software creates a single-screen interface for businesses to manage their online conversations with customers and automate some interactions with the help of chatbots. Facebook didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company was valued at approximately $1 billion going into today’s deal.
The acquisition comes as Facebook makes a big push into online shopping. The social media giant recently launched a feature called Shops that allows businesses to turn their Facebook and Instagram pages into online storefronts. It also recently redesigned the main interface of Instagram to add a dedicated shopping tab.