Facebook brings screen sharing to Messenger on Android and iOS

The next time you’re video chatting with a friend on your Facebook Messenger mobile app, you’ll be able to quickly share your screen. Today, Facebook added screen sharing to Messenger video calls on its iOS and Android mobile apps. You no longer need to use the web or desktop apps.

When you share a screen during a Messenger video call, you’ll be able to do things like scroll through your camera roll with a friend, shop together online or peruse social media together. Facebook hopes this will be a “fun and engaging way” to connect with friends and family.