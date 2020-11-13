Facebook is using AI to help its content moderators

Facebook has relied on AI to help its content moderation efforts for awhile and today the company shared the latest way in which machine learning is making the thankless task easier. The Verge reported that the social network is now using machine learning to prioritize posts in a queue that human moderators need to go through.

Before the new AI was implemented, the queue was mostly sorted chronologically in the order the posts were reported. This could slow down the company’s response time to more urgent cases while moderators are making their way through earlier posts. With the new method, the system will use a few machine learning algorithms to prioritize flagged content based on “their virality, severity and the likelihood they’re breaking the rules.”