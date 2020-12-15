Facebook adds new notifications for COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook is doing more to alert users who have shared dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic. The social network is introducing a new notification that will tell users that a post they liked, shared or commented on has been removed due to “potentially harmful information about COVID-19,” Fast Company reports.
The update is Facebook’s latest escalation in its handling of misinformation about the pandemic. Up until now, the company had surfaced posts in users’ News Feeds when it detected they had interacted with coronavirus misinformation. But these alerts were widely panned, as the language was vague and didn’t explicitly tell users that they had shared information that had been deemed harmful. Instead, the posts (pictured below) encouraged users to visit the World Health Organization’s website.