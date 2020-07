Beginning today, Facebook users in the US can watch official music videos on Facebook. The music videos will appear in the News Feed, and Facebook is launching a Music section in Facebook Watch, where you can explore videos by genre, artist or mood.

In the coming weeks, we can expect music video premieres from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50. Updated Artist Pages should make it easier to find and browse music videos by your favorite musicians.