Facebook's Oversight Board says it won't be ready until 'late fall'

Facebook made the motto “move fast and break things” the de facto philosophy for Silicon Valley, but its Oversight Board apparently can’t move quickly and fix things. The Board, which will independently oversee content moderation across Facebook’s platforms, announced on Twitter that it wouldn’t be up and running until “late Fall.” And most likely, that’ll be a point after the 2020 U.S. presidential election — something many were hoping the Oversight Board would help with.
We understand many people are eager for the Board to officially begin our task of providing independent oversight of Facebook’s content decisions. We share this urgency, but the Board won’t be operational until late Fall.— Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) July 7, 2020
"We don’t expect the Board to regularly share opinions outside of our decisions on content and policy recommendations to Facebook,” the Board added. "Our focus is on building a strong institution that will deliver concrete results over the long-term.”