Facebook's redesigned Pages make it easier to see verified content

In its biggest refresh since it finished rolling out its new desktop website last year, Facebook showed off a new Pages design on Wednesday. If you’re not familiar with them, they’re the public-facing profiles celebrities and politicians, as well as businesses, use to interact with their fans and customers. Most users don’t own or control a Page, but they frequently end up visiting at least one, making them a quintessential part of the Facebook experience.

As someone visiting a Page, you’re most likely to notice that you won’t see how many “Likes” a profile has received. You’ll instead see its total number of followers. Facebook says that’s a change that will make it easier for people to manage their Pages since the number of followers one has will equate directly to the number of people that are signed up to get updates. The company notes the new design also makes it easier to find information such as someone’s bio faster.