Facebook's redesigned Pages make it easier to see verified content

They also hide "Likes" in favor of follower counts.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
In its biggest refresh since it finished rolling out its new desktop website last year, Facebook showed off a new Pages design on Wednesday. If you’re not familiar with them, they’re the public-facing profiles celebrities and politicians, as well as businesses, use to interact with their fans and customers. Most users don’t own or control a Page, but they frequently end up visiting at least one, making them a quintessential part of the Facebook experience. 

As someone visiting a Page, you’re most likely to notice that you won’t see how many “Likes” a profile has received. You’ll instead see its total number of followers. Facebook says that’s a change that will make it easier for people to manage their Pages since the number of followers one has will equate directly to the number of people that are signed up to get updates. The company notes the new design also makes it easier to find information such as someone’s bio faster. 

Naturally, the redesign also comes with new features. There’s a dedicated News Feed that will suggest connections to other public figures and Pages and a new option to host Q&A sessions. Additionally, Facebook has also made it easier for those with Pages to switch between their private and public profiles and provided them with enhanced tools to manage their online presence. 

Like other Facebook sections, Pages haven’t been exempt from people using them to spread misinformation, so in a way the most important part of today’s update are new safety and security measures. “We want Facebook to be a safe place to connect with fans, so we’ve improved our ability to detect activity that isn’t allowed on our platform including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation,” the company said. To that end, Facebook is also making verified badges more visible so that it should be easier to spot content from fake accounts. For example, if a verified Page comments on another Page, you’ll see that message higher in the comments section. The new redesign has started rolling out today, and you’ll see more of the new design in the coming weeks and months.

In this article: internet, Facebook, Social media, web, social networking, gear
