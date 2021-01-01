Mark Zuckerberg wants to reduce political content in News Feed

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is thinking about new ways to make political content less visible on its platform, and that the company may make changes to users’ News Feeds to make that happen.
The comments came during Facebook’s quarterly earnings call, which Zuckerberg kicked off by discussing his priorities for 2021. “People don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience,” Zuckerberg said. He also said the company would permanently halt algorithmic recommendations for groups dedicated to political and social issues. The company had paused the recommendations in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, but Zuckerberg now says it will make the change permanent across its platform, not just in the United States.