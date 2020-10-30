Facebook pauses recommendations of political and social issues groups

Amid a wave of actions Facebook has taken to prepare for next week's presidential election, it has stopped recommending groups that focus on political or social issues. For the time being, users won't see recommendations of new groups either.

It's not clear when Facebook stopped making those recommendations. CEO Mark Zuckerberg briefly noted the change during his Senate testimony this week, and a Facebook spokesperson told Buzzfeed News the measure was a temporary one. It’s not clear how many groups this change impacts. The company also stopped recommending health groups last month.