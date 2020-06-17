Facebook removes hundreds more accounts over hate speech

Facebook is continuing to take action against hate. After removing around 200 accounts associated with hate groups including the Proud Boys and American Guard last week, the company has confirmed it’s taken down a further 500 Facebook accounts and more than 300 Instagram accounts.

In a statement to Reuters, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We initially removed a set of accounts for both organizations on May 30 when we saw that both organizations started posting content tied to the ongoing protests. We were continuing the work to map out the full network.”