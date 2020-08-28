Facebook says Apple blocked message noting 30 percent App Store fee

Apple wouldn’t allow Facebook to tell its users that the tech giant is getting a cut from the sales of paid online events, the social network told Reuters. Earlier this month, Facebook launched a new feature that gives businesses and creators a way to charge for the online events they host on the platform. Since the company rolled it out to help small businesses during the pandemic, it vowed not to collect fees from paid events “for at least the next year.”

Facebook said it also asked Apple to reduce its 30 percent App Store tax or to at least allow it to use Facebook Pay to collect users’ payments directly. By doing the latter, it can absorb the costs for businesses, which will then get 100 percent of the revenue they generate. Apple refused on both counts, prompting the social network to join other developers like Epic Games in putting Apple on blast for its App Store policies.