Facebook shared user data with developers it shouldn't have — again

Facebook has disclosed yet another instance of developers receiving user data they shouldn’t have. According to the company, at least a few thousand developers were able to access some personal details from “inactive” users who hadn’t used their apps in more than 90 days.
Under Facebook’s guidelines, developers shouldn’t receive data from users once they become “inactive,” which Facebook defines as those who haven’t used the app in more than 90 days. The company introduced the rule in 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal forced the social network to tighten its developer policies.