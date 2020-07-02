Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook is killing Lasso, its first TikTok clone

To go all in on Reels, its second.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
49m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Facebook Lasso Landing
Facebook

Sponsored Links

Lasso. Remember Lasso? You know, Facebook’s attempt to build a version of TikTok, with the ability to do short video clips with music and effects. But, with that sheen of it being yet another attempt for Facebook to crush its competition by cloning it. Unfortunately, despite rolling out to several countries and offering support for a number of languages, Lasso hasn’t exactly set the world on fire. And so, the company is killing the app on July 10th, mark the date in your calendar.

If you are a Lasso user, then you’ve got until then to download any videos you want to save and prepare any memorials you’re planning. Facebook, meanwhile, is planning to go all-in with Reels, the TikTok clone -inspired feature that’s baked into Instagram. Last month, Reels got promoted to a dedicated section within the Instagram explore tab, and is rolling out to more countries -- albeit not the US just yet.  

In this article: Facebook, Lasso, TikTok, Reels, Social Video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

Windows 10's Start menu is getting a visual refresh

View
Best Buy sale knocks 50 percent off a TCL 8-series Roku TV

Best Buy sale knocks 50 percent off a TCL 8-series Roku TV

View
Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

Vizio's new 4K TVs start at $230

View
'GTA V' brings transphobia to the next console generation

'GTA V' brings transphobia to the next console generation

View
Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

Samsung is selling a wireless charger that also sterilizes your phone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr