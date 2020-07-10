Facebook is shutting down its Pinterest-like experimental app

Hobbi, Facebook’s experimental app for hobbyists, is shutting down. According to TechCrunch, the social network sent a push notification to users to let them know that the application will only be around until July 10th, 2020, and that they can export their data before then. Hobbi was created by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, which is the division in charge of developing new experiences outside of the company’s existing platforms.

The app was launched for iOS just a few months ago in February, and based on Sensor Tower data, it was only downloaded 7,000 times. Hobbi was similar to Pinterest in that it’s geared towards those who enjoy cooking, baking, doing DIY and arts & crafts, as well as those into fitness and home decor. As TC notes, though, it wasn’t designed to be a virtual pinboard of random images. Instead, it was created to serve as an album of sorts, where users can document their projects’ progress with photos. Those interested can still download it from the App Store to give it a try before it disappears completely.