Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook's new Venue app is an interactive hub for live events

The social network has teamed up with NASCAR for the application's launch.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook
Facebook

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team has rolled out a new app called Venue, which aims to provide an interactive second-screen experience for live events. To be absolutely clear, the app wasn’t designed to livestream the events it features. Instead, it will serve as home for “venues” hosted by expert commentators, such as journalists, current or former athletes and analysts, which fans can enter while an event is ongoing.

Since the app was created so that fans can split their attention between the event and their phones, hosts can ping guests whenever something important or memorable is happening. They can do so by creating and posting “Moments” in their venues in the form of commentaries, interactive questions, polls and short chats. In a way, it’s like following live tweets by an expert. “With Venue, fans can stop scrolling or searching to find the exact moment everyone is reacting to,” the NPE team explained.

Facebook
Facebook

Venue is the third app the NPE team has launched this week. And just like the previous two — a collaborative music video creation app and another for voice-only group calls — it could serve as a way to connect with friends and like-minded individuals while staying at home due to COVID-19. Facebook has teamed up with NASCAR for Venue’s launch, making this Sunday’s “Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500” race the first event in the app. Social media personality nascarcasm will host a venue for it.

NASCAR is one of the first sports to return to live action, though fans still won’t be able to see races in person. Tim Clark, NASCAR’s SVP and Chief Digital Officer, believes Venue “will provide users with a unique and exciting way to connect with fellow race fans from around the globe — all from the safety and comfort of their own homes.”

In this article: Facebook, New Product Experimentation, Venue, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

Twitter hides Trump 'shooting' tweet over 'glorification of violence'

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

View
A 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie sequel is on the way

A 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie sequel is on the way

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr