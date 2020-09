With the change, Instagram users can choose to make their Stories viewable to their followers on Facebook as well. The company notes that it requires both sides to opt-in and link their Facebook and Instagram accounts together. “People on facebook who don’t follow you on Instagram can’t see your Story,” Facebook says in a screenshot of the feature. “You’ll see story views and replies on Instagram.”

In other words, Facebook friends who also follow you on Instagram can view both your Instagram and Facebook Story without ever leaving the Facebook app.

The test comes as Facebook continues to blur the lines between Instagram and its main social network. The company is also working on merging messaging between the two apps, which is all part of a larger plan to link its “family of apps” more closely together.