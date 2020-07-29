Senate Republicans vote to subpoena Facebook and Twitter CEOs

Last week, both Facebook and Twitter took action to prevent the spread of a questionable New York Post article focused on presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter and alleged emails pulled from his laptop. Republican leadership didn’t look too kindly on their actions, crying censorship, and now the Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to subpoena CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey to testify about their actions.
As reported by CNBC, the 12 Republican members of the committee voted for the subpoena; the 10 Democratic matters had already boycotted the session as part of an earlier protest around the vote for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The subpoena asks Zuckerberg and Dorsey to testify about “suppression and/or censorship” of the New York Post stories as well as “any other content moderation policies, practices, or actions that may interfere with or influence elections for federal office.”