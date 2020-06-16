Facebook refuses to pay for Australian news content

Facebook has responded to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) plan to make it mandatory for the social network and for Google to pay local news outlets when they use their content. In its response (via The Guardian), the company has rejected the proposal, making it clear that it can survive just fine without news content in the country. It explained that the News Feed changes it made in 2018 prioritized posts from friends and family, reducing users’ exposure to content from Pages, including news.
As a result, users aren’t engaging as much with news content anymore. That suggests, Facebook says, that news content is “highly substitutable with other content” and that news “does not drive significant long-term value” for its business. It added: