Facebook refuses to pay for Australian news content

“If there were no news content available on Facebook in Australia, we are confident the impact on Facebook’s community metrics and revenues in Australia would not be significant.”

Facebook also told the commission that by forcing itself and Google to pay local news organizations, it’s essentially subsidizing competitors. It told the organization that they’re competing for advertising revenue and that it’s neither healthy nor sustainable for two private companies to be “solely responsible for supporting a public good and solving the challenges faced by the Australian media industry.”

If you’ll recall, the Australian government ordered the ACCC to create a mandatory code of conduct for Facebook and Google to pay for news content back in April. It was supposed to be completely voluntary until the COVID-19 pandemic affected ad revenues and until the ACCC realized that the companies are unlikely to pay of their own accord.

Despite Facebook’s refusal to pay, it says it will “continue to ramp up [its] direct financial contributions to the news industry.” Australia won’t be the first country to require tech giants to pay for news content if the proposal goes through: France ordered Google to pay for news snippets a couple of months ago, prompting the tech giant to remove snippets altogether.