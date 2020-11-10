'Fall Guys' will be infiltrated by untitled geese on November 13th

Fall Guys is becoming even more adorable with its latest costume, the goose from Untitled Goose Game. The new suit goes live on Friday, November 13th, but developers at Fall Guys studio Mediatonic showed it off on Twitch today. Notably, the four developers were also dressed as geese.

HONK!



We're live now!



Come see the GOOSE costumes early!!!



HONK!https://t.co/SBMHggzEiZ — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 10, 2020

Today is the launch of Fall Guys season 2.5, which adds the new Big Fans level (one guess as to what that entails), remixed rounds, and a dangerous, randomly appearing hammer named Lil Yeety.