Fortnite's anti-cheat solution comes to 'Fall Guys' in major update

BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS is now live!



Surely that's worth a retweetus? pic.twitter.com/xcBOG4b5f3 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

“Easy Anti-Cheat is used by the best in the business and will mean our jelly beans receive the very best protection from the bad eggs seeking to exploit them,” Mediatonic wrote in its announcement.

That’s not the only change coming to the game, though. Mediatonic is remixing levels, so you can expect round variations, new obstacles, random rotations and more tumbling fruit. Be on the lookout for a giant hammer obstacle named Big Yeetus, too. As Mediatonic says, the changes should keep the jelly beans on their toes.