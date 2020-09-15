Fortnite's anti-cheat solution comes to 'Fall Guys' in major update

As part of a major mid-season update, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software. This should, finally, take care of all the cheaters lurking in the game.
If you’ve played Fall Guys, you may have encountered ruthless cheaters sabotaging gameplay. In August, developer Mediatonic said it had a plan for dealing with the nefarious players, and early this month, it said it would use Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software, which is also used by Fortnite. Now, the tech is rolling out, and finally, the millions of users who play Fall Guys should be able to do so uninterrupted.