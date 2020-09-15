Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mediatonic

Fortnite's anti-cheat solution comes to 'Fall Guys' in major update

Mediatonic is booting cheaters and remixing levels to keep things fresh.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
47m ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mediatonic

As part of a major mid-season update, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is getting Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software. This should, finally, take care of all the cheaters lurking in the game. 

If you’ve played Fall Guys, you may have encountered ruthless cheaters sabotaging gameplay. In August, developer Mediatonic said it had a plan for dealing with the nefarious players, and early this month, it said it would use Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat software, which is also used by Fortnite. Now, the tech is rolling out, and finally, the millions of users who play Fall Guys should be able to do so uninterrupted. 

“Easy Anti-Cheat is used by the best in the business and will mean our jelly beans receive the very best protection from the bad eggs seeking to exploit them,” Mediatonic wrote in its announcement.

That’s not the only change coming to the game, though. Mediatonic is remixing levels, so you can expect round variations, new obstacles, random rotations and more tumbling fruit. Be on the lookout for a giant hammer obstacle named Big Yeetus, too. As Mediatonic says, the changes should keep the jelly beans on their toes.

In this article: fall guys, mediatonic, epic, easy anti-cheat, software, update, mid-season, remix, cheaters, video games, big yeetus, anti-cheat, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

View
AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

View
Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

View
Bloomberg: PS5 Digital Edition pricing could dip below $400

Bloomberg: PS5 Digital Edition pricing could dip below $400

View
IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr