FBI, Homeland Security detail how Iranian hackers stole US voter data

US officials are shedding more light on how Iran-linked hackers stole voter info to send intimidating emails to Democrat voters. The FBI and Homeland Security’s CISA have issued an advisory (via Bleeping Computer) explaining the campaign, which ran from September 20th through October 17th. There was plenty of preparation, the agencies said, and poor defenses were at least partly to blame.
The intruders spent several days just scanning sites for vulnerabilities using a security tool from Acunetix. They also spent time researching specific exploits, including ones to spot and bypass web firewalls. They used the know-how to take advantage of election site vulnerabilities, including misconfigured sites. The techniques included SQL injections, web shell uploads and even “unique” site flaws. Scripts made “several hundred thousand” queries to download voter data.