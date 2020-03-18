FCC makes 988 the 3-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

In a statement, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said:

“Some phone companies urged us to roll out 988 on a phased-in basis. But we believe that a uniform implementation date will minimize potentially deadly consumer confusion that could result from having 988 available in some, but not all, areas. And we reject calls for a longer implementation period. The record indicates that we can get this done in two years, and the importance of the issue suggests that we must get this done by then. It is literally a life-and-death issue.”

According to the FCC, suicides claimed the lives of more than 48,000 Americans in 2018 -- that’s about one death every 11 minutes. Since 2008, suicide has been the 10th leading cause of death in the US. The statistics for marginalized groups are even more upsetting. More than 20 veterans die by suicide every day. LGBTQ young adults are almost four times more likely to consider suicide than heterosexual young adults, and suicide attempts among African-American teens skyrocketed 73 percent between 1991 and 2017.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free, confidential support to individuals in crisis. Supporters hope that having a three-digit number will make it easier for those in need to access help. The FCC first proposed this change last August.

Still, some fear that the effort may fall short.