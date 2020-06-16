First FDA-approved prescription video game will help treat kids with ADHD

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first video game that can be prescribed as treatment in the country. It’s entitled EndeavorRx, and while it’s not exactly comparable to your favorite AAA video games, it was designed to improve the attention function of kids with ADHD. To be exact, it was developed for pediatric patients ages 8 to 12 with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD.

While users will be able to download it from their mobile devices’ app store — and it doesn’t need any special equipment — it’s intended for use as part of a therapeutic program, which could also include medication and other types of therapy. Eddie Martucci, the chief executive officer of EndeavorRx’s developer Akili, said in a statement: