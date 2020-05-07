FDA approves a rapid COVID-19 test that uses CRISPR

“Sherlock enables rapid identification of a single alteration in a DNA or RNA sequence in a single molecule,” said Sherlock Biosciences co-founder David Walt. “That precision, coupled with its capability to be deployed to multiplex over 100 targets or as a simple point-of-care system, will make it a critical addition to the arsenal of rapid diagnostics already being used to detect COVID-19.”

Sherlock says it is working to rapidly scale production and will share plans for kit distribution and availability in the coming weeks. The company is also working on another handheld test, similar to that of a home pregnancy test, to detect COVID-19.

Sherlock’s CRISPR test is one of a growing number of FDA EUAs issued recently to address the coronavirus pandemic. The FDA has given the fast-tracked approval to NASA’s ventilator design and Formlabs’ 3D-printable attachment that turns sleep apnea BiPAP machines into ventilators. We will likely see more EUAs in the coming weeks.