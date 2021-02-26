'Final Fantasy VII Remake' soundtrack comes to streaming services today

Put away your collector's edition CDs -- now you can listen to the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' music in your apps.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|02.26.21
@Rjcc

Square Enix

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a new-gen PS5 upgrade and an additional episode, as well as two mobile spinoffs. Now fans of the game will be able to easily take the music with them, as the Final Fantasy VII Remake soundtrack premieres today on services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, joining the music from older games.

That's right — Mat Smith and all of the other people who appreciate the updated music of this most recent edition of FF VII can finally put away their CD players for the last time and simply stream all 156 tracks at the press of a button.

