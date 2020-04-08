-
Hi Score Girl (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Playing for Keeps (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
-
Ruthless BET+, 3 AM
-
Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM
-
Devs, Hulu, 3 AM
-
The Good Fight (season premiere), CBS All Access, 9 AM
-
Hospital Playlist, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
-
Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
-
Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
-
Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM
-
Grey's Anatomy (season finale), ABC, 9 PM
-
Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM
-
Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
-
Siren, Freeform, 10 PM
-
How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM
-
Better Things, FX, 10 PM
-
Cake, FXX, 10 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
-
The Trial (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, YouTube, 3 AM
-
A Celebration of the Music from Coco, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Brews Brothers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Les Miserables, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
Tigertail, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Time to Hunt, Netflix, 3 AM
-
The Main Event, Netflix,3 AM
-
Making the Cut, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Disney Insider, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM
-
One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM
-
Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM
-
Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
-
Charmed, CW, 8 PM
-
The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
-
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
-
Magnum P.I. (spring premiere), CBS, 9 PM
-
Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
-
Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 10 PM
-
Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
-
ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM
-
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Part 2, HBO, 8 PM
-
American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
-
Vice, Showtime, 8 PM
-
The Wall, NBC, 8 PM
-
Killing Eve (season premiere), AMC/BBC America, 9 PM
-
Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
-
Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
-
World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM
-
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
-
Insecure (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
-
Baptiste (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM
-
Black Monday (spring finale), Showtime, 10 PM
-
This is Stand-up, Comedy Central, 10 PM
-
Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
-
The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
-
Unsung: Al Jarreau, TV One, 10 PM
-
Run (series premiere), HBO, 10:35 PM
-
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver