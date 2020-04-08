Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Nick Wall/BBCA

What's on TV this week: 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'

Also: 'Killing Eve,' 'Cats' and 'Trolls World Tour'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri - Killing Eve _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Nick Wall/BBCA
Nick Wall/BBCA

This week brings the first home release of a major movie at the same time that it premieres in theaters (or, would if they were open), with Trolls World Tour available via video on-demand services for $20. If that’s not your speed, then Cats is available (presumably with all the special effects patches already installed) but only in 1080p. On TV, Insecure and Killing Eve both return to kick off new seasons Sunday night, while Netflix has season two of Hi Score Girl and CBS All Access brings back The Good Fight.

The biggest release planned this week however, is Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will finally launch on the PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Little Women

  • Trolls World Tour (4/10)

  • Cats (no 4K)

  • Army of Shadows (Criterion)

  • Dolittle (4K)

  • 3D Rarities Volume II

  • Breach

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4 - 4/10)

  • Construction Simulator 3 (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Below (PS4)

Wednesday

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM

  • Modern Family (series finale), ABC, 8 & 9 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM

  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM

  • Twenties, BET, 10 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Hi Score Girl (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Playing for Keeps (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM

  • Devs, Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Good Fight (season premiere), CBS All Access, 9 AM

  • Hospital Playlist, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Station 19, ABC, 8 PM

  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM

  • Grey's Anatomy (season finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM

  • Siren, Freeform, 10 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM

  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • The Trial (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, YouTube, 3 AM

  • A Celebration of the Music from Coco, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Brews Brothers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Les Miserables, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Tigertail, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Time to Hunt, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Main Event, Netflix,3 AM

  • Making the Cut, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Disney Insider, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Magnum P.I. (spring premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hyena (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Clark Sisrters, Lifetime, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Part 2, HBO, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

  • Killing Eve (season premiere), AMC/BBC America, 9 PM

  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM

  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM

  • World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • Insecure (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM

  • Baptiste (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM

  • Black Monday (spring finale), Showtime, 10 PM

  • This is Stand-up, Comedy Central, 10 PM

  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Unsung: Al Jarreau, TV One, 10 PM

  • Run (series premiere), HBO, 10:35 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

All times listed are ET.

