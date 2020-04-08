This week brings the first home release of a major movie at the same time that it premieres in theaters (or, would if they were open), with Trolls World Tour available via video on-demand services for $20. If that’s not your speed, then Cats is available (presumably with all the special effects patches already installed) but only in 1080p. On TV, Insecure and Killing Eve both return to kick off new seasons Sunday night, while Netflix has season two of Hi Score Girl and CBS All Access brings back The Good Fight.

The biggest release planned this week however, is Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will finally launch on the PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).