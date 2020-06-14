Latest in Gear

Image credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

It could help solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
117 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Computer artwork showing the magnetic field (lines) around a magnetar. A magnetar is a type of neutron star with an incredibly strong magnetic field (a million billion times stronger than that of the Earth), which is formed when certain stars undergo supernova explosions.
MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Fast radio bursts in the cosmos might not be quite so mysterious before long. Astronomers have detected the first known burst coming from within the Milky Way galaxy. It originated with the SGR 1935+2154 magnetar (a neutron star surrounded by intense magnetic fields) about 32,616 light-years away. That may sound distant, but it’s a lot closer than the next-closet magnetar, spotted about 490 million light-years away in another galaxy.

The burst was spotted in late April through a mix of satellite observations and on-the-ground radio telescope observations, including NASA’s orbiting Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) radio telescope in Canada and the US-based STARE2 telescope.

The discovery could shed much more light on the nature of the bursts. This burst’s proximity to Earth made it possible to detect bursts in other wavelengths, like X-rays, that weren’t practical with more distant examples. It might be possible to determine the cause, whether it’s the product of the magnetic fields themselves or something inside the star.

Don’t expect this to solve every riddle around fast radio bursts. It’s still not certain why some bursts are more energetic than others (the nearby instance was about 1,000 times weaker than usual), and others erupt in patterns that don’t necessarily line up with what you’d get from a magnetar. Nonetheless, this ‘local’ event might answer many questions about the bursts and what they say about the universe, such as the distribution of matter.

In this article: space, astronomy, Fast radio burst, magnetar, science, Neutron star, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
117 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

View
Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

Amazon offers steep discounts on a host of Echo speakers

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Amazon's colonial MMO 'New World' enters closed beta on July 23rd

Amazon's colonial MMO 'New World' enters closed beta on July 23rd

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr