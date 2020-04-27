Grab Fitbit's Inspire HR fitness tracker for only $70

It’s more important than ever to stay fit — and thankfully, you won’t have to pay a lot to keep tabs on that fitness. Fitbit’s Inspire HR activity tracker is on sale at Walmart for $70, or $30 off its usual price. You can also find it for $70 on Amazon. That’s about as low as prices have gone for the wearable, and they make it a tempting buy when Fitbit normally sells a basic Inspire without heart rate monitoring for the same amount.

