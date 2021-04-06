Fitbit is offering a $50 discount on Charge 4 trackers

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We thought the Fitbit Charge 4 was a solid activity tracker at $150, but a new discount should make it even more tempting for fitness junkies. You can currently grab the wearable (and its $169.95 special edition with an additional reflective woven band) for $50 off using the charge50 discount code on the Fitbit website. The deal applies to all three colors on the regular model including black, plum and blue.

Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Fitbit - $99.95 Buy Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition - $119.95

For the uninitiated, the Charge 4 was the first Fitbit band since the 2015 Surge to come with built-in GPS. As we noted in our review, its location tracking works fast and accurately to pinpoint your whereabouts with little fuss or connectivity issues.

Another welcome change was the addition of a Sleep Mode that disabled the screen and turned off notifications to block out any disturbances at night. While a new activity feature buzzes you based on your heart rate zone to keep you motivated when working out. Even better, is the new Estimated Oxygen Variation chart that works with the SpO2 monitor to help detect signs of disorders like sleep apnea.

Overall, the Charge 4 is a step up from its predecessor with few drawbacks barring a slightly dated design and some app compatibility issues. But, it still gets the majority of the essentials right and, at this new low price, makes for a reliable option for both newcomers and Fitbit fans alike.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.