Fitbit's Sense smartwatch falls to a new low of $240 at Amazon

This is your chance to grab Fitbit's Sense smartwatch for $90 less than its original price: It's now available for $240 on Amazon. That's $9 less than its previous all-time low and the lowest price we've seen for the health-focused wearable on the retailer. Fitbit launched the Sense smartwatch in September 2020 and originally sold it for $330. The company called the wearable an "advanced health" device, because it's full of features meant to monitor your physical well-being.

We gave the smartwatch a score of 82 in our review mostly for its comprehensive health-tracking tools, which include an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that looks for changes in your skin that may be caused by stress. The device can also track your body temperature and blood oxygen levels, as well as detect the start of a menstrual cycle.

Like other Fitbit products (and a lot of other smartwatches), Sense can keep an eye on your heart rate and tell you if your pulse is too high or low, based on your age and resting heart rate. It can measure your runs, walks, hikes and bike rides with its built-in GPS, and it can tell you how long you were asleep based on your movement. The device can measure other exercise activities like yoga, golf, martial arts and tennis, as well. Plus, it can tell you how long you spent in the fat-burning zone and measure your cardio fitness.

You may need a bit of time to adjust to the Sense's completely buttonless design, and we found the new navigation a little sluggish and finicky. Still, it's cheaper than similar devices like the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch, and it has more health features to offer.

