All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Fitbit is largely known for its fitness trackers, but the company also does smartwatches, with its top-end model being the Sense. At $330 it's not cheap, but you can now pick one up at Fitbit's website for $250 and at Amazon for a dollar cheaper (in both black and white), the best price we've seen yet. A number of other Fitbit devices are on sale, too.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - $249 Buy Fitbit Sense at Fitbit - $250

The Sense garnered a solid 82 score in our review thanks to the comprehensive health tracking tools and bright, sharp display. It can track things like skin temperature, ECG, galvanic skin response (a stress indicator), blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep and more. And of course, it can monitor all yours sports activities via GPS and other sensors. The only things letting it down are the unintuitive buttonless design and somewhat sluggish performance.

Another great deal is available on the Versa 2 at QVC, available at $180 instead of the usual $230 price, for a total of $50 off. That model looks like the Sense and offers most of the same features, including blood oxygen and sports tracking, but lacks the ECG, stress sensing and skin temperature sensor. Again, the only negatives are the lack of buttons and occasionally slow performance.

Buy Fitbit Versa 3 (small band) at QVC - $180 Buy Fitbit Versa 3 (large band) at QVC - $180

Fitbit's Inspire 2 is also on sale at the second lowest price we've seen at $69 on Amazon, or $70 at Fitbit's own site. As one of Fitbit's premium trackers, it offers 24/7 heartrate, activity and sleep tracking, motivation and 10 days of battery life. The kicker is built-in Tile tracking tech that makes it easy to find your Inspire 2 if you ever misplace.

Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Amazon - $69 Buy Fitbit Inspire 2 at Fitbit - $70

Lastly is the Ace 2, which is a kid's tracker that debuted in 2019 and is now on sale for $40. While it's been replaced by the Ace 3, it still offers solid features like activity and sleep tracking, bedtime reminders, timers and call alerts. And it's now a much easier decision thanks to a steep discount from the regular $70 price.

Buy Fitbit Ace 2 at Amazon - $40

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.