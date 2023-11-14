Fitbit's Charge 6 is on sale for $100 right now during Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you or a loved one are in the market for a new fitness tracker, you may want to check out Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 6. Just launched in September, the wearable — which works with Android and iOS smartphones — brings back the physical side button and deepens its Google integration. The tracker typically costs $160, but this Amazon Black Friday deal drops its price to $100, a record low.

Fitbit says the Charge 6 is the company’s most accurate heart rate tracker, offering up to 60 percent more accurate stats compared to previous models. In addition, it includes an ECG app to let you know about any heart rhythm irregularities and an EDA sensor that can tell you how your body is responding to stress. The tracker can also measure blood oxygen levels (SpO2) and skin temperature. You can even wear it to bed and receive a Sleep Score to keep tabs on your rest patterns.

The Fitbit Charge 6 Black Friday deal lets you choose from three colors: black case (with a black band), gold case (red band) or silver case (white band). All three combinations are eligible for the $60 discount on Amazon. The tracker includes both small and large bands in the box, so you don’t have to worry about measuring your wrist and buying a correct version in advance.

As far as integration with Google apps, the tracker can display Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions on your wrist, and it supports Google Wallet for mobile payments and YouTube Music for streaming audio on the go.

The wearable tracker has a face made of aluminum, glass and resin. It includes a 1.04-inch AMOLED touchscreen to display all your stats, and its battery is estimated to last seven days on a full charge. If you own a compatible exercise machine from companies like Peloton, Tonal and Nordic, the Fitbit Charge 6 should have no problem connecting. (Just make sure the workout machine supports Bluetooth Heart Rate Profile.)

