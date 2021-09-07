Fitbit's Inspire 3 fitness tracker is 20 percent off right now The more advanced Charge 5 has dropped by $30 to $120.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers around and a couple of our favorite models are currently on sale. The Inspire 3 has dropped to $80 , which is $20 off the usual price. It's only $10 more than the record low price of $70, which we saw the fitness tracker fall to during last year's holiday season. This sale also marks the Inspire 3's best price of 2023 thus far.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is our pick for the best budget fitness tracker. Along with a color touchscreen, it has connected GPS functionality, which means it can track the pace and distance of your running and cycling sessions even if you leave your phone behind. Other features include automatic workout detection, while Fitbit says you’ll get up to 10 days of use out of a single charge.

Those looking for a tracker with more bells and whistles may want to opt for the Fitbit Charge 5 instead. It’s our overall favorite fitness tracker. It has built-in GPS tracking, so it can map your runs and other activities. We found that this feature was fast and accurate.

In addition, the Charge 5 supports Fitbit Pay, giving you another excuse to keep your phone at home when you’re out jogging. You can also take an electrocardiogram reading with this tracker. Moreover, the Charge 5 can track your sleep and it has a full-color AMOLED display. The Charge 4 had a smaller grayscale screen and it a thicker profile, so the more recent model is more refined.

Best of all, the Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale too. It has dropped from $150 to $120 .

