New challenges require new solutions. We developed new heated sanitization software for our Police Interceptor Utility vehicles that helps inactivate viruses like #COVID19 on interior surfaces and helps keep law enforcement safe on the job. #BuiltFordProud pic.twitter.com/6ePjWn8AJk — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) May 27, 2020

Ford worked with The Ohio State University to determine the temperature range and time needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The company points out that heat has the ability to seep into crevices and hard-to-reach areas that humans and chemical disinfectants may not be able to reach. Though, the process is meant to supplement other cleaning and safety measures, not replace them.

While we’ve seen a few other novel ways to disinfect everything from subways to hospital rooms, what makes Ford’s approach that much more impressive is that it’s available now. Because this is a software solution, Ford is able to roll it out to vehicles immediately. It’s available for all 2013-19 Police Interceptor Utility vehicles in the US, Canada and beyond. Ford has already tested the system with law enforcement in New York City, Los Angeles, Michigan, Massachusetts, Ohio and Florida.

“Officers can now use this self-cleaning mode as an extra layer of protection inside the vehicle in areas where manual cleaning is prone to be overlooked,” said Stephen Tyler, Ford police brand marketing manager. “This virus is an invisible enemy and we are proud to provide a solution to help the law enforcement community fight it.”