To help keep police safe from the coronavirus, Ford is introducing a new way to disinfect police cruisers. The company has developed software that cranks the heat in its Police Interceptor Utility vehicles until the temperature inside reaches 133 degrees Fahrenheit (56 degrees Celsius) for 15 minutes. Ford believes this can reduce the viral concentration by over 99 percent on interior surfaces and materials.
The software warms the engine up to an elevated level and turns the heat and fan settings to high. It monitors the interior temperature to make sure the entire passenger compartment reaches the optimal level and that the temperature is maintained for 15 minutes. Hazard and tail lights flash in a pre-set pattern while the process is taking place and then flash in another pattern when it’s complete. A cool-down process is used to bring the temperature back to a more normal level.