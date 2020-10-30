Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford

Ford reveals how much its Active Driver Assist option will cost

The self-driving tech will debut in the 2021 F-150 and electric Mustang Mach-E.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
28m ago
Ford's self-driving tech in action
Ford

Ford’s autonomous driving tech won’t come as standard on all of the vehicles that support it, but you won’t have to fork over nearly as much as you would for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving option. Active Drive Assist will debut in the 2021 F-150 pickup and electric Mustang Mach-E, both of which are set to be available by the end of the year. 

The automaker is planning to roll out Active Drive Assist in the third quarter of 2021. The tech will allow you to operate a vehicle hands-free on more than 100,000 miles of highways in the US and Canada. It will have an interior camera that tracks your head movement and eye gaze to make sure you're paying attention to the road. If you're not, the car's systems may prompt you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. 

Active Drive Assist requires the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package to work in the F-150. It comes as standard on the Limited variant. For the F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models, the tech will set you back a total of $1,595.

The Co-Pilot360 package includes the hardware you’ll need for Active Drive Assist, such as radar sensors and a forward-facing camera. The prep package costs $895 (including a $100 discount) for early 2021 F-150 customers. The Active Drive Assist software, which includes a three-year service period, will cost an extra $600, and Ford plans to release it as an over-the-air update in Q3 2021. In the second half of 2021, you'll be able to buy the hardware and software you need for Active Drive Assist without the need for an update.

The tech is also standard on the Mach-E's CA Route 1, Premium and First Edition variants. If you opt for a Select variant, it'll be available with the $3,200 Comfort and Technology package. You'll also get heated front seats and steering wheel, along with a 360-degree camera with that package.

While Ford isn't ready just yet to give its vehicles autonomy on the highways, it will likely have plenty of cars on the road that do support Active Drive Assist when it rolls out that option. It expects first-year sales of 100,000 vehicles with the hardware.

Meanwhile, Tesla just bumped up the price of its Full Self-Driving option now that it's in beta. It costs $10,000, a jump of $2,000. Tesla previously increased the price by $1,000 in July.

active drive assist, activedriveassist, ford, f-150, pickup, mustang, ev, electric vehicle, electricvehicle, mach-e, mache, mustang mach-e, mustangmach-e, mustangmache, gear
