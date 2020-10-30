Ford reveals how much its Active Driver Assist option will cost

Ford’s autonomous driving tech won’t come as standard on all of the vehicles that support it, but you won’t have to fork over nearly as much as you would for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving option. Active Drive Assist will debut in the 2021 F-150 pickup and electric Mustang Mach-E, both of which are set to be available by the end of the year.
The automaker is planning to roll out Active Drive Assist in the third quarter of 2021. The tech will allow you to operate a vehicle hands-free on more than 100,000 miles of highways in the US and Canada. It will have an interior camera that tracks your head movement and eye gaze to make sure you're paying attention to the road. If you're not, the car's systems may prompt you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.