Former Mandalorian actor Gina Carano sues Disney — with X’s help

Four days after the death of former costar Carl Weathers, onetime The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for her departure from the series — with Elon Musk’s help. Carano, whose post-Disney credits include a film produced by conspiracy theorist Ben Shapiro, posted Tuesday on X, “The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time.” X confirmed its assistance in a statement to Engadget.

Carano shared news of the lawsuit in a 694-word post on X. In the essay, she claims never to have used aggressive language, compared Republicans to Jewish people during the Holocaust or written anything racist or transphobic. She insists her male costars were “permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination,” but she “was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech.”

“Artists do not sign away our rights as American citizens when we enter into employment,” Carano wrote Tuesday. However, since she wasn’t arrested or detained for her views, her rights as an American citizen appear fully intact. Meanwhile, American businesses like Disney have the right not to employ actors whose views clash with their brand.

The actor and former mixed martial arts competitor thanked Musk and X on Tuesday for “giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light” by helping fund her lawsuit. Musk previously said he would pay the legal costs of users who got in trouble for their posts on the platform.

X confirmed its monetary assistance in a statement to Engadget. “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” a company spokesperson wrote.

Carano as Cara Dune in season two of ‘The Mandalorian’ (Disney+)

Carano’s troubles with Disney arose from social media posts on X (Twitter at the time) and Instagram. In her posts, she questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, blamed the Biden administration for the deaths of vaccinated people, claimed Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself and added “boop/bop/beep” as her pronouns.

The final straw for Disney was when she shared a post on Instagram implying that the treatment of conservatives in Trump-era America had parallels to the targeting of Jews in Nazi-era Germany. The following day, Disney dropped Carano from The Mandalorian and the (since canceled) Rangers of the New Republic series.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement at the time. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” Carano’s agency, United Talent Agency, dropped her around the same time.

Carano’s post-Star Wars career has included Terror on the Prairie, produced by Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire. She also starred in the 2022 film My Son Hunter, a “fictional retelling of the lifestyle and scandals of Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.”