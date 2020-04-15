Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Much like their counterparts in more traditional motorsports, Formula E drivers will compete online to try and make up for a season put on hold thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting this Saturday, you'll be able to watch all 12 official teams and 24 drivers take part in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge.
The nine-week competition will see the pros race against one another using rFactor 2. While they'll be playing remotely, the drivers will have access to Playseat simulators, as well as wheels and pedals from Fanatec (see both in the image below). ASUS will also provide them with gaming PCs, monitors and headphones.