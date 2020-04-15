Formula E drivers will compete in streamed ‘rFactor 2’ races

Formula E

After the preliminary test event on Saturday, the drivers will compete for points. Formula E plans to use a race royale format where the last place driver at the end of each lap is eliminated. After only 10 individuals are left on the track, they'll have one lap to race to the finish line and earn as many points as possible. Double points will be on the line at the final race of the season, with the grand final taking place on June 13th.

Alongside the main event, they'll be secondary races featuring gamers and influencers. Players will have to earn a spot in one of the weekend races by completing a top 18 time during the week of the event. When things settle down, the eventual winner of the second grid will get the chance to drive on a Formula E track during a race weekend.

Like the MLB with its online tournament, the entire event is for a good cause, with donations going to UNICEF to help children in need. You'll be able to watch the entire competition on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter. Starting on April 25th, Formula E's broadcast partners will also begin airing the races as well.