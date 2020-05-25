'Fortnite' will play at a speedy 90FPS on OnePlus 8 phones

It’s not just the iPad Pro that has a performance advantage over consoles in Fortnite. OnePlus has struck a deal with Epic Games to run Fortnite at a speedy 90FPS on its 8 Series phones — the first time any phone has had this advantage in the battle royale shooter. GameSpot warns that this will automatically kick the graphics detail setting to “low,” so it’s not without sacrifice, but you will maintain your handset’s native screen resolution. Suffice it to say this could be useful if you’re a committed mobile gamer and are willing to trade pretty visuals for fluidity.

You can still run the game at “Epic” detail levels around 60FPS, although that puts the OnePlus 8 line on par with many recent smartphones, such as iPhones from the past two years.