'Fortnite' will add ray tracing and DLSS on September 17th

As promised, Fortnite is about to look a whole lot better. At NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 GPU event last week, NVIDIA and Epic revealed that ray-tracing and DLSS tech were on their way to Fortnite and would arrive “soon.” Today, Epic and NVIDIA announced that the patch to add RTX will go live on September 17th.

Fornite’s Save the World, Creative and Battle Royale modes will get support for ray-traced reflections, shadows, global illumination and ambient occlusions. That means you’ll see detailed, realistic reflections in bodies of water, windows, face shields and more. Shadows will realistically stretch across the screen, softening as the distance from the shadow to the source increases, and light sources will appear more accurate. The changes should make the game feel a bit more dynamic — that is, if you have a next-gen console or a GPU like NVIDIA’s new RTX cards.